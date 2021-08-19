Rasulpur: Weavers from Gopalpur village in Jajpur district undertook a padayatra to Bhubaneswar and met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss their 11 charter of demands.

The Chief Minister has assured the weavers he will consider five of their demands, the weaver leaders said.

“We met the Chief Minister in his chamber Monday night. He has assured to meet five of our demands. A timeline has been set to fulfill our demands,” said Sridhar Sahu, executive president of Odisha Silpi Mahasangh.

Notably, Gopalpur is known as the village of weavers in Rasulpur block of the district.

They demanded financial assistance to weavers’ families affected by 2020 flood in seven days. Their other demands included simplification of laws governing handloom and activation of handloom and handicrafts development and promotion council within two months.

It was learnt that funds to the tune of Rs 20 crore are under this council. The fund will be utilized towards pension of weavers.

The council will conduct survey on weavers and take steps accordingly. It was assured Boynika will buy handloom and clothes worth Rs 2 crore before Durga puja.

PNN