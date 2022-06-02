Chhatrapur: After scripting success in implementation of its programmes like Tara, Swayamsidhha, Nirbhay Kadhi and Mo Gelha Jhia, the Ganjam administration Wednesday launched another programme called ‘Jala Samrudhi’ for renovation of 100 ponds. This new initiative is aimed at groundwater conservation. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange launched desiltation of Gate Bandha, a big pond, in Chhatrapur Wednesday. “Under Jala Samrudhi, 100 ponds in the district will be renovated and dredged.

The programme will be executed in both urban and rural areas in collaboration with Panchayati Raj, Revenue, drainage divisions and urban development agencies,” he said. The Collector further said that the muck and silt which will be recovered from ponds will be used by farmers in their farmlands. Podapadar, Kanamana and Chikalkhandi panchayats have been attached with pond renovation programme of Gate Bandha.