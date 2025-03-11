Los Angeles: Oscar winning-filmmaker James Cameron revealed that his wife had ‘bawled for four hours’ when she first watched ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’

In a conversation with Empire, Cameron said when he first showed his wife an early cut of the sci-fi epic, she was completely overcome with emotion and could not stop herself from crying, reports

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end. She had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was Dec. 22,” Cameron said.

“She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her… back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time,” reports variety.com.

“Fire and Ash” is Cameron’s third chapter in his sprawling “Avatar” franchise. The plot details are underwraps. However, the director recently revealed the film will “be a little bit longer” than its predecessor, “The Way of Water,” which clocked in at three hours and 12 minutes.

“You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,” Cameron said of the film during a D23 presentation, in which he announced the official title to be “Fire and Ash.”

“It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”

The franchise stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, who reprise their characters from the first two “Avatar” films for “Fire and Ash.” They will return alongside Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

IANS