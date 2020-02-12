New Delhi: A group of Jamia Millia Islamia students Wednesday alleged police kicked them in their private parts, tore their clothes and hijabs and abused them when they tried to march to Parliament February 10 against the CAA and NRC. Police have denied giving any immediate reaction on the charges.

Hundreds of Jamia students and residents of nearby areas were stopped by police Monday from taking out a march to Parliament against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a possible National Register of Citizens, leading to a stand-off during which scuffles broke out between protesters and security personnel.

Around 20 students appeared before the media here on Wednesday under the Jamia Coordination Committee and narrated the alleged police brutalities they faced that day.

They said they were stopped near the Holy Family Hospital where police allegedly thrashed them with their boots, batons, flash rods and steel gear they were wearing.

At least 23 people were taken to Al Shifa and Ansari Hospital for treatment after the scuffle Monday.

The students were speaking to the media after being discharged from the hospitals.

The female students alleged police kicked them in their private parts, stood on their thighs and tore their hijabs.

The protestors had Monday begun their march at noon from university’s gate number 7, which has seen demonstrations for the last two months, barring last Friday and Saturday when the protesters had shifted the venue due to elections.

The police stopped the protesters after they had marched for two kilometres and appealed them not to go further as there was no permission and prohibitory orders had been imposed.

