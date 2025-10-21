Jammu: Asserting that more than 100 anti-terrorist operations are being carried out on a daily basis across the Jammu division, a top police officer Tuesday said the presence of foreign terrorists in the dense forests is a major challenge, and efforts are underway to neutralise them.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, said the terrorists and criminals are using new technology like drones in an attempt to break the security grid, but the security agencies are two steps ahead of them to maintain the internal security.

He was speaking to mediapersons after leading a wreath-laying ceremony at Police Martyrs Memorial near Jammu railway station and later at a function at Gulshan Ground in police headquarters to pay tributes to bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives for the country on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed in commemoration of 10 valiant martyrs of the CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty October 21, 1959. They laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, at an altitude of 4681 metres.

“For the past two years, foreign terrorists have been a major challenge (in Jammu). But we are strengthening our counter-terrorism and border protection grid. I hope that soon we will be able to deal with the foreign terrorists hiding in forest areas and neutralise them,” the Jammu police chief said.

He said around 120 counter-terrorist operations are launched in the Jammu zone every day. “This is our daily duty, whether it is a speculative operation or a precise information-based operation, it is ongoing,” he said, adding that fighting terrorism is an important part of their duties.

“The number of people who have been martyred fighting terrorism in the Jammu zone is just one part of our duty. Apart from this, we also perform other duties. For example, we should not forget those comrades who have been martyred after being run over while performing traffic duties or fighting criminals. Fighting terrorism is a prime duty, but there is a wide spectrum of duties. We salute all our brave comrades who have been martyred,” Tuti said.

Paying his tributes to all police personnel who laid down their lives for the country, the IGP said the force is always grateful to their families.

“Strategy and tactics cannot be discussed in public, but I want to assure the people that J-K Police is aware of its duty and responsibility, and will not leave any stone unturned to ensure their safety and security,” the IGP said.

Asked about the use of technology like drones by terrorists, he said they also do not lag behind in adopting modern gadgets.

“The terrorists and criminals are changing tactics in their bid to break the security grid, but we are taking countermeasures and our effort is to remain two steps ahead of them,” the police officer said.

He said policing has transformed over the years, and their focus is “data-driven and evidence-based” policing at a minimum cost to ensure efficient and effective policing.

“Our job is to maintain internal security, and we are ready to make any sacrifice to perform our duties. We have been fighting terrorism for the last more than three decades, and we will continue to fight the menace till it is completely wiped out,” he said.

Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a blood donation camp as part of the Police Commemoration Day at the police headquarters here. A total of 125 personnel from various wings, battalions, and district units across Jammu Zone voluntarily donated blood.

Meanwhile, commemorative events were held in all ten districts of Jammu, including the Sher-i-Kashmir police academyin Udhampur, with a large number of senior police officers, retired personnel, members of martyrs’ families, and representatives of civil society participating in the solemn functions.