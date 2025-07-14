New Delhi: US-based hedge fund Jane Street, which allegedly made handsome gains through market manipulation, has deposited the mandated Rs 4,843.57 crore in an escrow account in favour of Sebi and requested it to lift certain restrictions.

The watchdog is examining the request, Sebi said in a statement on Monday.

In an interim order on July 3, the regulator found Jane Street (JS) guilty of manipulating indices by taking bets in cash and futures & options markets simultaneously for making massive gains.

Sebi barred the hedge fund from accessing the market and impounded over Rs 4,843 crore in gains. The probe found that JS made a profit of Rs 36,671 crore on a net basis during the probe period from January 2023-May 2025.

In compliance with the interim order, a sum of Rs 4,843.57 crore has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of Sebi, the regulator said.

“Jane Street has further requested Sebi that, following the creation of this escrow account in compliance with Sebi directions, certain conditional restrictions imposed under the interim order be lifted and that Sebi issue appropriate directions in this regard,” the statement noted.

“This request is currently under examination by Sebi in accordance with the directions of the interim order,” it added.

The regulator said it remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market.

