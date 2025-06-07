Mumbai: Hindi film actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. Meanwhile, the actress has created a stir on social media with her new look. She recently got a haircut and can be seen flaunting it in her latest photos.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account, which are now going viral on social media.

In the pictures, the actress looks gorgeous and glamorous, donning a deep-neck, short red dress.

Janhvi resembles a perfect Barbie doll, and her style adds extra charm to her look. She completed her outfit with open hair, sunglasses, glossy makeup, and high heels.

Interestingly, a black thread is seen tied around her wrist in the pictures, a talisman she wears to ward off the evil eye.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Devara. She will next appear in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra.