Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Friday released a sketch of the unknown woman whose skeleton was recovered from a seized SUV kept in the premises of Janla police outpost February 12.

Speaking to media, Bhubaneswar DCP, Umashankar Dash said that the city police recently received the sketch prepared by a software firm from Bangalore.

“We are making the sketch of unknown lady public and will put it up at important public places including police stations across the city. We like to appeal all to share any information related to the deceased lady with the investigating officer and DCP office,” said Dash.

He also shared some details obtained from team of doctors from AIIMS in connection with the woman. As per post mortem report, the lady aged between 35 to 45 years was 164 cm tall.

The malnourished woman was suffering from micro-bacterial tuberculosis. The doctors also claimed that the woman had died three to six months before the recovery of her body in February.

Dash also said that the deceased might have gone missing between September and December, 2020. The lady was wearing four metal bangles on her wrists at the time of her death. Doctors also found the lady wearing a long bottle green coloured sweater.

The autopsy also unveiled that the lady had minor bone fractures in her legs and arms which had healed abnormally due to malnourishment. Her nails were unkempt and ill maintained.

“However, the sketch will not match 100 per cent as a photograph due to dearth of information for we have the skeleton only,” said Dash.

The Bangalore firm has been requested to prepare more sketches of lady applying different skin colours and body mass artificially.

PNN