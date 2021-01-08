Mumbai: Actress Sonal Chauhan has shared a stunning picture on Instagram flaunting her hourglass figure in a hot pink and white bikini.

“Choose Happiness…. Today … Tomorrow … Always, ” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 277K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sonal made her maiden appearance on screen in Himesh Reshammiya’s207 release “Aap Kaa Surroor”. She appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat a year later. Last year, she appeared in the song Fursat hai aaj bhi alongside singer Arjun Kanungo.