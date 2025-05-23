Tokyo: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leading an all-party delegation to Japan, as part of India’s global diplomatic outreach, said Friday that Japan has expressed solidarity with India and supported calls to wipe out terrorism as well as their patrons, where ever they exist.

Jha noted that Japanese leaders, including the Foreign Minister and a former Prime Minister, have extended full support to India’s position during their meetings in Tokyo.

The all-party delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, “We came here yesterday with an all-party delegation. The most important thing is that the attack in Pahalgam targeted innocent people, tourists, who were separated from their families and brutally killed, including children. There were 26 victims. All the sponsorship and training behind this is happening in Pakistan.”

Jha emphasised that India has adopted a firm policy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “Three major developments have taken place. First is Operation Sindoor, its purpose is to declare ‘enough is enough.’ If there’s an attack on our civilians, we will strike back, wherever your training infrastructure is,” he said.

“Second,” he added, “those governments that promote terrorism will be treated the same as the terrorists themselves. There will be no distinction. Third, countries that cannot maintain neutral relations will not be tolerated. We are making this clear to the world through our outreach.”

Referring to global awareness, Jha added, “Anywhere there’s terrorist activity in the world, somehow a link to Pakistan is found. If Osama Bin Laden couldn’t be found anywhere else, where was he eventually found?”

Jha also reaffirmed PM Modi’s statement that “blood and water cannot flow together,” and stressed that India will only talk about ending terrorism and reclaiming PoK.

“We expect Japan to sensitise people here that terrorism is fully sponsored by Pakistan’s government. This is a sensitive issue, like us, tomorrow other nations may be impacted,” he said.

