Tokyo: Japan’s army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short-range missile was conducted Tuesday at an army firing range in Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido.

Japan is accelerating its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrent to China.

Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defence partners such as the United States and Australia.

AP