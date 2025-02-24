Manila: Japan and the Philippines Monday agreed to establish a strategic dialogue between the defence forces of both nations taking into account the rising security threats from China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Defence Minister General Nakatani and his Philippines counterpart Gilberto Teodoro met Monday and agreed to set up a high-level framework to promote further defence equipment and technology cooperation. He further stated, “With the increasingly severe security environment, we firmly agreed on the need to elevate defence cooperation to a higher level”.

Both countries also agreed to deepen ties with their allies, including the United States and Australia, considering the increasing Chinese military activities and territorial claims in regional waters.

Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated over territorial disputes, including the Senkaku Islands, in recent years. On the other hand, Chinese military activities in South China have significantly increased, resulting in heightened tensions in Sino-Philippines relations. The Philippines’ most contentious disputes with China centres mainly on the Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

Last week, the Philippines Coast Guard condemned “dangerous” manoeuvres by a Chinese Navy helicopter as it flew within three metres (10 feet) of a surveillance flight carrying a group of journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal.

In December, during the Japan-US-Philippines Maritime Dialogue held in Tokyo, the leaders confirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation among the three countries as natural partners and maritime nations linked together by the Pacific Ocean. They exchanged views on the recent developments in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force. They shared the view to further deepen maritime cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, stated the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IANS