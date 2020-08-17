Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was Monday admitted to a hospital in Tokyo for a ‘health check-up’ as described by one of his aides, although rumours have been swirling about his ill health.

A informed government official said Monday the Prime Minister is undergoing a one-day health check-up at the Keio University Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kyodo News reported that Abe’s visit to the hospital came a day after former Economy Minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the Prime minister needs to rest, hinting that he may be suffering from exhaustion.

Abe, 65, during his first tenure as prime minister, which started in late September 2006, abruptly stepped down from his post in 2007 due to chronic ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

Earlier the month, Japan’s top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, downplayed any potential health issues Abe may be going through

“I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no health problems at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly.”

IANS