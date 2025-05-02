New Delhi: The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, conveyed his country’s full cooperation to India in fighting terrorism as he condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

On a visit to India, Fukushiro held bilateral talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he expressed solidarity with India in eradicating terrorism, according to an official statement.

It said, “The speaker of Japan assured the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, of Japan’s full cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Japan stands with India in this regard.”

Terrorism is such a global challenge that all democratic countries will have to come together to eliminate it, Birla said.

In the current global scenario, the friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability, he said. “We have common concerns and shared thinking on regional and global issues.”

Birla noted the two countries were partners in many multilateral forums such as QUAD, G20 and the International Solar Alliance and that their relations were based on mutual understanding, which is extremely important for co-beneficial progress as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Lok Sabha speaker said India and Japan had a shared heritage of culture, traditions and spirituality.

Every year, a large number of Japanese tourists and pilgrims come to India and visit places related to Buddhism and it has promoted people-to-people connect between the two countries, he added.

PTI