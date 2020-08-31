Khurda/Jatni: Situation worsened in Khurda Monday, as Daya River is in spate following ingress of floodwater from Mahanadi River. As a result, a 100ft wide breach was created in a kutcha dike on Tirimalla road connecting Daya River and Rajua River in the district.

According to reports, Jatni-Puri road was snapped severing vehicular movement. It is known that, over 50 villages in Khurda and Puri districts have got disconnected from rest parts.

Notably, low-lying areas of over 30 villages including Tirimalla, Haladia, Benapanjuri, Anla, Bajapur and Anda under Jatni, Bhubaneswar and Khurda blocks have become waterlogged since yesterday. Floodwater flows 5ft above the farmlands here.

Over 3,000 villagers of Pandiabili and Budhagara are in a state of panic. Surging floodwater has badly affected low-lying areas of Kantilo mouza of Pradhansahi panchayat in Khurda district.

“Breaches are caused by floodwater on Tirimalla dike every year. The embankment should be widened up to 40ft”, local villagers fumed.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar Sub-Collector Debabrata Sahu and Jatni block development officer (BDO) Dillip Kumar Sarangi including several other officials have visited the low-lying areas. They have taken stock of the situation and assured of taking appropriate measures as well.

PNN