Bhubaneswar: Noted lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, Saturday said artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace the natural creativity of human beings.

He said artificial intelligence has limitations and is dependent on data.

“I cannot say what will happen in future. But, for now, I am sure that the AI in no way can replace the creativity of human beings. The Artificial Intelligence technology had no conscience. It depends on how you use it,” Akhtar said at a literary festival here.

Citing the example of nuclear energy, he said it could be used both for bad and good purposes.

“The resources in it (AI) are not bad. If you delve into history, people were afraid of all discoveries, even the steam engine, describing it as the vehicle of the devil,” he said.

Akhtar said, “At present, it (AI) has limitations and is dependent on data. What will happen in the future cannot be said now. Right now, there is no challenge to human creativity.”

Describing language, culture, mythology, poetry and art as great resources, Akhtar said when India gained independence, the country could not even manufacture a needle, but today it has become one of the most industrialised nations of the world.

“But in our pursuit of material achievement, we have left some baggage on the platform, thinking it was not needed. Somewhere we started believing that we could not carry everything we have, and culture is one of them,” he said.

Akhtar was felicitated and presented the first SOA Sahitya Samman at the literary festival inaugurated by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The award comprises a citation, a shawl, a silver idol of Goddess Saraswati and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh. Instituted this year, the award will be presented to an eminent litterateur whose work exemplifies excellence, creativity and intellectual depth.

Congratulating Akhtar on being chosen as the recipient of the first SOA Sahitya Samman for his extraordinary contribution as a poet, lyricist and scriptwriter, the governor said that his works have shaped the cultural consciousness of India for more than five decades. He has given voice to human emotion, enriching Indian literature and cinema.

“The honour conferred on him elevates the prestige of the award in its first year,” the governor said.

Kambhampati asserted that though technology had been expanding and reshaping human relationships, it could not replace the depth of human experience.

“At present, Artificial Intelligence has been reshaping communication, creativity and even human relationships, but the future influenced by AI will still depend on empathy, ethical judgment and the ability to imagine what lies ahead,” Kambhampati said.

The programme organised by the SOA Centre for Preservation, Propagation and Restoration of Ancient Culture and Heritage of India (PPRACHIN) is being attended by more than 100 poets, writers, novelists, theatre and media persons from across the country.

The theme of the festival is ‘Culture, Creativity and Artificial Intelligence’, focusing on the impact of technical innovation on human creativity and literature.