New Delhi: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Tuesday held a meeting of its parliamentary board to discuss strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with president Jayant Chaudhary saying the focus was on strengthening the NDA and taking the alliance government’s work to the people.

Chaired by KC Tyagi, the meeting deliberated on organisational issues, the RLD’s role as an NDA constituent and preparations for the polls.

“We discussed the issues of the party, the policies of the NDA as a constituent, the work that is being done, taking it to the public, and strengthening the NDA. We also discussed the upcoming elections, especially in relation to Uttar Pradesh,” Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Additionally, Chaudhary announced the induction of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh and retired Major General Bishamber Dayal into the party’s parliamentary board, saying the RLD wanted to bring eminent citizens from different walks of life into its decision-making process.

“Politics is not only for politicians who wear khadi kurtas. It is for everyone, at the national and local levels. We will invite more people in the future,” he said.

The meeting comes as political parties have begun stepping up preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year. The BJP-led NDA will be seeking to retain power in the politically crucial state, with allies expected to play a significant role in the campaign.

The RLD is a constituent of the NDA and enjoys influence in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, particularly among voters from the Jat community.

The party is expected to be a key ally in the NDA’s electoral strategy in the state.