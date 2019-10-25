Bhandaripohari: After a student was afflicted by Japanese Encephalitis (JE) at Madhiali under Bhadraripokhari block in Bhadrak, the health department has gone on an overdrive.

Vibek Khuntia, 17, affected by JE, is under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Following media reports, the health department was jolted awake. ASHAs have been visiting houses in the village, making people aware of taking preventive measures against the spread of the disease. Block and district level health teams have visited the village and taken stock of the sanitation scenario and submitted their reports to the health department.

An emergency meeting was held at the Bhandaripokhari CHC Thursday. The meeting was chaired by community health extension officer Anitarani Rout in the presence of medical officer Kamalakant Swain, Dr Debasish Pati, Dr Aditya Sahu, block social security officer Sarojini Sahu, ICDS supervisor Dipali Mishra and block programme manager Rashmirekha Prusty discussed strategies to deal with the disease.

They said that Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is a flavivirus related to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses while it is spread by mosquitoes.

Although symptomatic Japanese encephalitis (JE) is rare, the case-fatality rate among those with encephalitis can be as high as 30%. Permanent neurologic or psychiatric sequelae can occur in 30% to 50% of the cases with encephalitis.

They added that there is no cure for the disease, treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection. Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent JE.

As there is no medicine to cure JE, the department has decided to go in for massive immunization in the area to prevent spread of the disease.

Immunization drive will start from November 11 to December 10 in Bhadaripokhari. It was decided that 28,976 children aged between 1 to 15 years will be immunized at 207 schools and 240 Anganwadi centres.

Massive awareness campaign will be taken up in the area while sarpanchs, other people’s representatives, Anganwadi workers will move in villages to make people aware of the disease.