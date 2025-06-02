New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Monday announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can access their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — by logging in with their registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank with a score of 332 out of 360. Saksham Jindal, who ranked second, also scored 332 marks.

Top 10 JEE Advanced 2025 Rank Holders (CRL)

CRL Rank Name 1 Rajit Gupta 2 Saksham Jindal 3 Majid Mujahid Husain 4 Parth Mandar Vartak 5 Ujjwal Kesari 6 Akshat Kumar Chaurasia 7 Sahil Mukesh Deo 8 Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya 9 Arnav Singh 10 Vadlamudi Lokesh

Category-Wise Toppers List

Rank List CRL Name Marks Zone Open (CRL) 1 Ved Lahoti 355 IIT Delhi GEN-EWS 2 Raghav Sharma 346 IIT Delhi OBC-NCL 3 Matcha Balaaditya 338 IIT Bhubaneswar SC 4 Bibaswan Biswas 337 IIT Bhubaneswar ST 5 Sumukh M G 334 IIT Delhi CRL-PwD 6 Chunchikala Sreecharan 333 IIT Madras GEN-EWS-PwD 7 Gunda Joshmitha 332 IIT Madras OBC-NCL-PwD 8 Parth Bawankule 331 IIT Bombay SC-PwD 9 Hemant Godve 329 IIT Bombay ST-PwD 10 Sangye Norphel Sherpa 329 IIT Guwahati

How to Check JEE Advanced 2025 Results:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the link for ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’. Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in. View your result on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The results were made available from 6:00 AM June 2. Students can also check their scores at results25.jeeadv.ac.in. Final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been published to help candidates verify their responses.

PNN