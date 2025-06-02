New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Monday announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can access their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — by logging in with their registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.
Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank with a score of 332 out of 360. Saksham Jindal, who ranked second, also scored 332 marks.
Top 10 JEE Advanced 2025 Rank Holders (CRL)
|CRL Rank
|Name
|1
|Rajit Gupta
|2
|Saksham Jindal
|3
|Majid Mujahid Husain
|4
|Parth Mandar Vartak
|5
|Ujjwal Kesari
|6
|Akshat Kumar Chaurasia
|7
|Sahil Mukesh Deo
|8
|Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya
|9
|Arnav Singh
|10
|Vadlamudi Lokesh
Category-Wise Toppers List
|Rank List
|CRL
|Name
|Marks
|Zone
|Open (CRL)
|1
|Ved Lahoti
|355
|IIT Delhi
|GEN-EWS
|2
|Raghav Sharma
|346
|IIT Delhi
|OBC-NCL
|3
|Matcha Balaaditya
|338
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|SC
|4
|Bibaswan Biswas
|337
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|ST
|5
|Sumukh M G
|334
|IIT Delhi
|CRL-PwD
|6
|Chunchikala Sreecharan
|333
|IIT Madras
|GEN-EWS-PwD
|7
|Gunda Joshmitha
|332
|IIT Madras
|OBC-NCL-PwD
|8
|Parth Bawankule
|331
|IIT Bombay
|SC-PwD
|9
|Hemant Godve
|329
|IIT Bombay
|ST-PwD
|10
|Sangye Norphel Sherpa
|329
|IIT Guwahati
How to Check JEE Advanced 2025 Results:
- Visit jeeadv.ac.in.
- Click on the link for ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.
- View your result on the screen.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.
Also Read: JEE Advanced 2025 admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to download
The results were made available from 6:00 AM June 2. Students can also check their scores at results25.jeeadv.ac.in. Final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been published to help candidates verify their responses.
PNN