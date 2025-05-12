JEE Advanced 2025 admit card download: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit cards for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, using their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Steps to download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in Click on the ‘JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage Log in with your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number View your admit card on the screen Download and print a copy for exam day

The admit card includes key details such as the candidate’s name, JEE Advanced 2025 roll number, JEE Main application number, date of birth, category, address, photograph, signature, and exam centre details.

Candidates are urged to carefully check all the information on their admit cards. Any discrepancies should be reported to the examination authorities without delay.

JEE Advanced 2025 exam schedule:

The exam will be held on May 18 in computer-based mode. It will consist of two compulsory papers:

Paper 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Paper 2: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Candidates must appear for both papers to qualify for a rank. They are also advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre, and to arrive well before the reporting time.

