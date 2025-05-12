The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2025 later this week, according to sources. While the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for updates.

Once released, results will be available on the following official portals:

To view their results, students must enter their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth. The board has urged students and parents to rely only on verified sources to avoid falling prey to misinformation.

New grading system introduced in CBSE:

Starting with the 2024–25 academic year, CBSE has adopted a Relative Grading model to reduce exam-related pressure and foster a healthier academic environment. This new approach replaces the earlier fixed grading scale with a dynamic system that evaluates students in relation to the performance of their peers. As a result, grade thresholds will vary based on subject-specific trends and the number of passing candidates.

This year, over 42 lakh students took part in the board exams, which were held from February 15 to April 4. Class 10 exams ended on March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4.

PNN