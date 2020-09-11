Bhubaneswar: Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be pronounced Friday, official sources informed.

Candidates who had appeared the examination can check their individual scores on NTA’s official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and also download the results in PDF format. The NTA will declare the JEE Main cutoff mark on its website the same day.

The examination was conducted in 633 centres across 233 cities and towns from September 1 to September 6 this year. Students are required to clear JEE Main to get admission into undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning courses at NITs, IIITs and other engineering institutes in the country.

Here’s how to check JEE Main Results 2020:

Log on to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click ‘JEE Main 2020 Results’ A pop-out window will appear on the display screen Submit your credentials and login Your results will now be displayed Download the results and take print out for future use

PNN /Agencies