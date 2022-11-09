The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the application form in the month of November 2022 tentatively for JEE Main 2023. Once the application form is released, the direct link will be activated on the official website.

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria to complete the JEE Main 2023 registration procedure. The authorities will not accept the JEE Main 2023 registration form of non-eligible candidates.

The application fee for JEE Main 2023 will be submitted through online mode only. JEE Main 2023 application fee will differ according to the courses and category of the candidates.

After closing of JEE Main 2023 registration window, the NTA will provide the correction facility to the registered candidates. The application correction facility will be provided to students through online mode only.

JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 provided below:

Nationality : The candidates must be Indian.

: The candidates must be Indian. Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th class or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology.

How to fill JEE Main 2023 application form

Following are the steps to fill JEE Main 2023 Application form below:

Visit the website of JEE Main 2023.

Then click on Registration link for registration.

Fill the personal, educational details to complete the application form.

Then upload the scanned photograph, signature, thumb impression, etc.

After uploading documents pay the application fee through online mode.

Submit the form and take the printout of the application form.

JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in 3 sections i.e., Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. For B. Tech paper will consists of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Questions.

The JEE Main 2023 Admit card will be available through online mode. Candidates will need to get registered successfully for the exam, only then they can access their admit cards. Admit card is an important document which contains details such as exam venue, date, time, etc.

Any official update regarding JEE Main 2023 exam have not been released by the NTA yet. It is expected to be released soon. For more JEE Main 2023 updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Main 2023.