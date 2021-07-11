Bargarh: The construction of Bargarh-Ambapali Jeera bridge, which has already jumped its deadline, is yet to be completed, triggering dissatisfaction among the residents.

The Jeera river separates Bargarh town from Ambapali. There used to be a British era bridge over the river connecting Bargarh town and Ambapali. However, the bridge had to be pulled down as it lay in a deplorable state.

In its place, a new bridge was announced. At a budget of Rs 14 crore, the construction of the bridge was started in 2018 and a deadline of 36 months was fixed for its completion.

The set time frame has already expired but the construction has not completed yet. In order to facilitate communication between Bargarh town and Ambapali, a temporary fair weather road has been laid out.

But this road is washed away every rainy season. The time of when it was washed away and constructed again, the connection between Bargarh town and Ambapali remains suspended.

The residents of both the sides of the river apprehend that this rainy season, the road will again be destroyed in flood water, snapping the connection.

Due to the lack of will power on the part of the administration, the construction of the bridge is getting delayed. It was when the British era bridge was there many auto drivers used to earn their livelihood carrying passengers on it.

With the construction work moving on at a snail’s space, resentment is brewing among the local people. The administration should intervene and make sure of its early completion.

Alleging that the fair weather road is of no use, Rabindra Pujari of Ambapali said the road once gets destroyed, the connection between Bargarh and Ambapali remains suspended for three to four months.

The same situation will happen this season as well. So besides taking steps for completion of the construction work, steps should also be taken for strengthening the temporary road.

Echoing the same problem, Sibananda Matari, a Bargarh town resident, said since the day one of the construction, people of both sides depend on the temporary road.

During the period when the connection between Bargarh town and Ambapali remains snapped, people have to make a detour, travelling an extra five to seven kilometers to reach the other side.

So, administrative officials and people’s representatives should give priority to the completion of the bridge. When contacted, Debesh Acharya, Bargarh MLA, said there have been some technical faults affecting the construction work.

With the faults being brought to the notice of the concerned engineer, steps are being taken to rectify those.

“I feel the problems of the people. This is why I have already taken the matter up with the secretary, requesting him to take steps for early completion of the bridge,” he added.

