Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with writer Jim Curtis official with a heartfelt post on Instagram Monday.

The 56-year-old posted a black and white picture of herself hugging Curtis from the back with a sweet smile. “Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” the caption to her post read.

Curtis is a hypnotherapist, author and is known for his work in preaching self-help and assisting people overcome emotional trauma.

A source close to Aniston told People magazine, “They were introduced by a friend and started as friends. Jen (Aniston) had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

Their relationship reportedly began in July 2025, after they were spotted holidaying together on a yacht in Mallorca. In September, Curtis appeared in her Thank you summer post, after which he was seen alongside the actor at “The Morning Show” premiere in New York.

Aniston was married to actor Brad Pitt in 2000. Their highly publicised relationship ended in divorce in 2005. Aniston was also in a relationship with actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux in 2011, and the couple reportedly had a non legally binding wedding ceremony, but split at the end of 2017.

The star is set to appear in the adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died”. She is also appearing on the fourth season of the acclaimed series “The Morning Show”.