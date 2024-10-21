Los Angeles: Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney are set to welcome their second child.

According to People magazine, Lawrence, 34, was spotted showing off her baby bump in an oversized button-up and baggy trousers while she stepped out for lunch with Maroney, 40.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, are already parents to two-year-old son Cy.

Lawrence, known for films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hunger Games and the X-Men franchises, once jokingly compared her son to a “voodoo doll” in a 2022 Vogue cover story.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, ‘I love you so much’,” she added.