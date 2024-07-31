Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget is finally saying adios to her vacation in the UK and shared how she bid goodbye the “right way.”

Jennifer took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her “last hurrah.” She shared an image of her plate full of an English meal featuring fish, chips and some greens.

“Bidding the UK farewell the right way: Munching on fish and chips like royalty for my last hurrah,” she wrote as the caption.

On July 14, the actress shared a motley of “stunning” pictures from her visit to Tenby in Wales. The images featured the sun, sea, old buildings and herself.

She captioned it: “Just me, some stunning views and the beautiful town of Tenby.”

One of television’s top actresses, Jennifer started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and made her TV debut in 2002 with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’.

She gained major stardom with her work in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ after which she was seen in shows such as ‘Kya Hoga Nimmo Kaa’, ‘Sangam’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Beyhadh’ and ‘Bepannah’.

Not many know, Jennifer was also seen in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. When she was 15, she starred in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. She has also worked in reality shows such as ‘Zara Nach Ke Dikha’, ‘Dekh India Dekh’ and ‘Laughter Ke Phatke’.

Her latest outing on the screen was in the legal drama ‘Raisinghani VS Raisinghani’, which also stars Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.