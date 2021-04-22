Jajpur: Jajpur police Thursday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the death of 21-year-old Ramadevi University student Jharaphula Nayak.

Jharaphula’s boyfriend Rakesh Swain had killed her for Rs 30,000, police said.

Briefing reporters at a press conference about the murder mystery, Jajpur SP Rahul PR said Rakesh had borrowed money amounting to Rs 30,000 from Jharaphula on different occasions. She had been repeatedly asking him to return the money back.

Jharaphula had come to her foster father who stays in Bhubaneswar January 25. The next day she attended a birthday celebration. There she again asked Rakesh to repay her money. She even went on to threaten him to ask the money from his parents if he fails to return the same.

Only then Rakesh devised a plan to eliminate her. He asked her to come to the guest house at Dharma Vihar under Khandagiri police limits to take her money.

She was traveling in a bus to go to her village Marundeipasi under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj when she received Rakesh’s call. Unaware about the fate awaiting her, she got down at Vani Vihar square informing her father that she was ill. Thereafter she went straight to the guest house. There he forced her to drink liquor and subsequently smothered her to death. The post mortem report confirmed asphyxiation to be the reason of her death.

Next morning, Rakesh with the help of Shakti took the body on a scooter to Mulapal under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district and dumped the body by the roadside near Mulapal square before fleeing from the spot, police said.

