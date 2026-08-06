Ranchi: The protest by students and aspirants against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations entered its 13th day Thursday, as the agitation is gaining wider support from several student organisations across the state.

The demonstration, being held at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, has continued to gather momentum as representatives of multiple student groups reached the protest site in the morning to express solidarity with the agitating aspirants and back their demands for reforms in the recruitment process.

The movement, led primarily by JPSC aspirants, has intensified over the past two weeks. Despite continuous overnight rainfall, the protesters remained at the venue, refusing to call off the agitation and reiterating that they would continue their protest until their demands were addressed by the government.

Student leader Devendra Mahto also continued his indefinite hunger strike, while fellow protesters remained stationed at the demonstration site through the night despite the adverse weather conditions.

The students maintained that rain would not weaken their resolve and said they would continue raising their voices against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations until meaningful action is taken.

Speaking to IANS, one of the protesting students alleged that corruption has become deeply entrenched in the state’s education and recruitment system.

“They all know that corruption has completely taken over the education system here. This is not something that started today; it has been going on for a long time. This is the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whom we revere and pay our respects to. Unfortunately, such corruption is taking place on this sacred soil. Those involved are from Jharkhand itself, and many are allegedly taking bribes to build houses, buy cars, and accumulate wealth,” the student said.

He further alleged that bribery had become commonplace in the recruitment process.

“For every post, one has to give bribes, and only then will they secure the post. CGL seat was being sold for Rs 25 lakh. It is truly unfortunate,” he added.

Another student participating in the protest told IANS that the movement has been aimed at ensuring transparency and restoring faith in the state’s examination system.

“We have joined this protest because the education system is in a terrible state. We want reforms to be introduced as soon as possible, our demands to be fulfilled, and our concerns to reach the Jharkhand government. We also want all examinations conducted in Jharkhand to be free from paper leaks,” the student said.

Highlighting the financial challenges faced by many aspirants, another protester said government employment remained one of the few opportunities available to economically weaker sections.

“We are from economically weak sections of society; the government job remains an option. In such a situation, if there are irregularities here too, then there is no point,” the student added.

Another participant in the agitation said the uncertainty surrounding recruitment examinations was affecting thousands of young people who had devoted years to preparing for government jobs.

“We want to say that all of us preparing for the Jharkhand Police, Warder, and other recruitment examinations put in tremendous hard work with the hope of securing a government job in the future. Many of us come from financially weak families, and our parents make great sacrifices for our education and preparation,” the student told IANS.

Amid the protest, a delegation of students has been granted an appointment for talks with representatives of the Jharkhand government Thursday.

The outcome of the meeting is being closely watched, as the protesters hope that the dialogue will pave the way for a positive resolution to their demands.