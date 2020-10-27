Puri: A tourist from Jharkhand went missing at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri while he and his family members were bathing in the sea Tuesday.

The incident was reported after a long gap as tourists had stopped visiting Puri beach due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The missing tourist has been identified as Tanishk Binay, son of Vinay Ray, a native from Jharkhand.

According to a source, Vinay and his family had come to Puri on a vacation. They were enjoying their time bathing near Digabareni Square at the Blue Flag Beach when Tanishk got dragged into the sea by a strong wave and likely drowned.

A fire personnel team on being informed reached the spot and launched an operation to trace him out.

Notably, this is the first incident of a tourist going missing in the sea since the 870-metre long Golden Beach from Digabareni Square to Mayfair Hotel here was accorded Blue Flag Beach status October 11.

A whopping Rs 11,00,00,000 was spent to equip the beach with eco-friendly and tourist-friendly amenities including safe bathing zone, watchtowers, toilets, pedestrian tracks etc. A certain amount is being collected from tourists who wish to spend some hours at the Golden Beach.

