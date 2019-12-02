Bhubaneswar: In connection with a woman lecturer, who had alleged that she had been raped by one of her distant relatives, committing suicide Saturday night, Jharpokharia IIC Sarat Mahalik has been terminated from his service for negligence in duty, informed DIG of Police, Satyajit Mohanty, Monday.

Mayurbhanj superintendent of police P S Parshottam Das had suspended sub-inspector Prashant Swain and transferred IIC Mahalik for negligence in duty Sunday.

Notably, the 23-year old female lecturer of Rairangpur College had lodged an FIR at Jharpokharia police station October 30 alleging that she had been raped by her sister-in-law’s brother during her visit to Keonjhar October 27.

The police registered a case, but allegedly did not carry out investigation the way they should have. She is said to have been under severe mental stress as she had been receiving threatening calls in the nature of blackmail. Unable to bear the public shame and mental stress any longer, she took the extreme step of ending her own life.

Finding her not turning up for dinner Saturday night, hostel-mates knocked on her room door. As she did not respond to the knockings, the college authority informed police who broke open the room to see her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

PNN