Jharsuguda: After the demise of three members in Jharsuguda Mass Suicide attempt case, the elder daughter of the family breathed her last while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla, Friday.

Mother Pushpabati Biswal and younger daughter Piniki Biswal had succumbed at VIMSAR, Thursday, while the younger son of the family Srikant Biswal succumbed to his death Wednesday at the same hospital while undergoing treatment.

The last female member of the family is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR. And according to reports, she is in critical condition.

Sources said that a woman, her son and three daughters took the extreme step in the wee hours of Tuesday at Lahandabuda area of Jharsuguda district, grieving over the death of another son who was bedridden after sustaining injuries in a road accident in 2018.

Grieved over his death, the family members decided to end their lives and consumed phenyl, Tuesday. Following which they were admitted at VIMSAR, Burla for their treatment.

PNN