Berhampur: Battling a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, Jharsuguda district administration Tuesday launched convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus infected patients.

Jharsuguda district collector Saroj Kumar Samal Tuesday inaugurated the plasma therapy ward at Jharsuguda COVID-19 hospital.

Samal has directed the officials to gather details including blood group of recovered persons in their respective areas and approach them to donate plasma.

The therapy involves separation of antibodies from a person cured of the disease and its subsequent infusion into the vein of the COVID-19 patient.

The procedure requires volunteers who have recovered from COVID-19 and are above the age of 18. They can donate plasma, the yellowish liquid component of the blood between the first and fourth months after recovery.

Notably, with 15 fresh cases detected in the district Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached at 846 in the district. Out of the total patients, 307 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals while 538 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in this district. One person succumbed to COVID-19 here.

PNN