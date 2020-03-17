Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar has become the target of trolls on social media for his new song ‘Jhia Nuhen Tu Coronavirus’. The song which was uploaded to You Tube March 7 has been slammed for comparing women/girls to Coronavirus.

The popular singer, in the song, has described women as coronavirus. At a time when the whole world is struggling with the virus, Humane Sagar’s song has not gone down well with a section of people. He has since been courting severe criticism in social media. It did not go well with the listeners for its lyrics that lessens prestige of woman.

The item number is derogatory towards women, and an FIR has been launched in this regard in Cuttack. In its studio version, Humane Sagar is seen describing the song written on a comical pattern and praising its lines.

This has now gone viral on social media with intellectuals and netizens pillorying the singer severely. Jyotiprakash Mohapatra, a lecturer, has termed the song as a disgrace to society in his Facebook account. He also strongly condemned the singer’s team.

At the same time, social worker Sasmita Das has also lodged a complaint with the Mahila police station in Cuttack alleging that the song is an affront to women.

PNN