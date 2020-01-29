Phulbani: Recipient of a United Nations Award, Jhulima Mallick of Bandudi village in Kandhamal district, is once again in the news.

This time, the book depicting her life’s struggle – We Are The Champions – was unveiled at a glittering literary festival at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The book, jointly authored by well-known litterateurs Rashmi Bansal and Devendra Tak, features 15 rare personalities who have dedicated their lives towards transforming the society.

The chapter dedicated to Jhulima Mallick recounts the gamut of her struggles she underwent to rid the society of child marriages and improve the literacy rate among the girls.

After the book release ceremony was hosted in the very presence of Jhulima and other dignitaries including Rajasthan princess and MP Diya Kumari, India head of international organization ‘Save the Children’ Bidisha Pillai and chairman Arun Maira and writer Rashmi Bansal. Heaping accolades on Jhulima, Bansal said persons like Jhulima need to be explored and given due recognition for their contribution.

Explaining why Jhulima finds a place in their book, Bansal said she was very much impressed by Jhulima’s story of struggle and decided to incorporate Jhulima’s story in their book.

Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar and other local dignitaries have greeted Jhulima since the news of her felicitation reached Bandudi village.