Bhadrak: A jilted lover attacked a man and his daughter murderously at Kenduapada Dalimba Gadia square under Bhadrak rural police limits Saturday night.

Both the father and daughter were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and are recuperating there, it was learnt.

The accused took to violence after he failed to win over the girl, a source in the locality suggested.

According to police, a man from Dolapadi village had taken his daughter to Cuttack for medical checkup. They returned home by train and got down at Kenduapada station. From there, they were going home on a scooter when the accused attacked them at about 10:00pm at Kenduapada Dalimba Gadia square.

The accused was presumably waiting for the victims at the square. He assaulted the father-daughter duo with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot leaving them in a pool of blood.

Local residents rescued the victims and rushed them to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). Later they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is on the run.

PNN