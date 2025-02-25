Are you looking for ways to enjoy JioHotstar for free and stream live cricket tournaments like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025? Reliance Jio has rolled out exciting offers for cricket enthusiasts, providing complimentary access to JioHotstar through specific recharge plans.

Jio’s Rs 949 plan

One of the ways to get JioHotstar for free is through Jio’s Rs 949 prepaid recharge plan. Users who opt for this plan receive a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar mobile subscription, which is typically priced at Rs 149 for three months. This plan not only provides access to live cricket streaming but also comes with additional benefits:

Validity : 84 days

84 days Daily Data : 2GB of high-speed data (reduced to 64kbps after limit)

2GB of high-speed data (reduced to 64kbps after limit) Unlimited Voice Calls

100 SMS per Day

Access to JioTV and JioCloud

This plan ensures seamless streaming, browsing, and calling, making it an excellent choice for cricket fans and entertainment seekers.

Jio’s Rs 195 ‘Cricket Data Pack’

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 195 data-only recharge plan, giving users another way to access JioHotstar for free. This “Cricket Data Pack” is an add-on plan that must be recharged on top of an existing Jio plan. It includes:

Total Data : 15GB of 4G/5G data

: 15GB of 4G/5G data Validity : 90 days

: 90 days JioHotstar Subscription : Ad-supported mobile plan with up to 720p resolution

: Ad-supported mobile plan with up to 720p resolution Device Support: Accessible on smartphones and tablets (one mobile device at a time)

This plan allows users to stream live tournaments such as WPL 2025, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and IPL 2025.

JioHotstar subscription plans & pricing

For those who do not opt for these recharge plans, JioHotstar also offers standalone subscriptions:

Mobile Plan : Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year (Ad-supported, single device)

: Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year (Ad-supported, single device) Super Plan – Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year (Ad-supported, two devices)

– Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year (Ad-supported, two devices) Premium Plan – Rs 299 per month (Web-only) / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 per year (Ad-free, four devices)

Existing JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar users can continue their subscriptions until expiry. After that, they will need to either purchase a JioHotstar plan separately or choose one of Jio’s prepaid plans that include free access.

Whether you choose Jio’s Rs 949 all-in-one plan or the budget-friendly Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack, both options let you enjoy JioHotstar for free while getting additional benefits like high-speed data and unlimited calls. With live cricket streaming, blockbuster movies, and exclusive web series, these plans offer the best of both worlds for sports and entertainment enthusiasts.

PNN