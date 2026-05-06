Patana: Jitu Munda, who grabbed national and global headlines after carrying his sister’s skeletal remains to a bank as proof of death to withdraw money left in her bank account and subsequently received lakhs of rupees as aid, was chased and attacked by his younger brother demanding his share from the donations.

Wielding a stick, Shankara Munda chased Jitu Tuesday morning demanding a share of the financial assistance received from various organisations and political groups following the controversial incident, villagers said.

Locals intervened after being alerted by members of a self-help group, and the situation was brought under control. Separately, community elders have directed Jitu to undergo purification rituals as per tribal customs for his actions involving the exhumation.

A reconciliation meeting was held with village leaders and representatives of local bodies to ensure the rituals and the construction of his sister Kalara Munda’s tomb proceed smoothly. Sources said preparations were underway for the purification ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

Local leaders said efforts are being made to maintain peace in the village amid rising tensions following the incident.