Rayagada: JK Paper Mills at JKPur here and a voluntary outfit Sparsh jointly organised an elocution competition for the students in the area, Sunday.

The competition was organised as a part of the personality development initiatives of the paper mills for the tribal students in the area. It witnessed a large participation of 702 students from 54 schools in the area.

The competition was organised in three phases comprising the school level, cluster level and final round. The final round was held at Jaykaypur Club at Jaykaypur where 77 students, who had cleared the cluster level round in the competition, participated.

The programme was inaugurated by Bela Suri, president of Mahila Mandal of JK Paper mills in the presence of various dignitaries and senior personnel of the paper mill.

A special jury conducted the competition as judges and selected the best four participants from the sub-junior, junior and senior groups as winners.

The winners will be awarded by PK Suri, executive vice president (works) of JK Paper Mills at a special function to be held on upcoming Independence Day on the plant premises.

PNN