Jammu: Thirty more tested positive in J&K Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 823 in the Union Territory.

So far, 9 patients have succumbed while 364 have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 450 of whom 13 are in Jammu division while 437 are in Kashmir division.