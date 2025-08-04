Ranchi: JMM founder Shibu Soren died Monday, his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

He was 81.

Shibu Soren was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

“Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all… I have become ‘shunya’ (zero) today,” Hemant Soren posted on X.

Shibu Soren had been regularly receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period of time.

“He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined,” Hemant Soren had said on June 24 when his father was admitted to the hospital in the national capital.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party’s founding patron.

PTI