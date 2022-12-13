Digapahandi: Irregularities in MGNREGS projects are being reported from various parts of Odisha. The latest one to surface is the issuance of job cards in the names of many government officials in this block of Ganjam district. One such case has come to the fore from Bhramarpur under this block after local residents voiced their protests. Santosh Kumar Bhatt works as a postmaster at Bhramarpur sub-post office.

However, an MGNREGS job card (No. OR-12-009-008-003/18043) has been issued in his name. Also, names of five members of Bhatt’s family have been mentioned in the card. Surprisingly two of them work in government-run offices.

Another name among the five is of a 78-year-old woman, who has allegedly died. Sources said wages of 12 days of a particular project have been credited into the bank accounts of some of the names mentioned in the card. Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic and even after the threat had subsided, the Odisha government has laid special stress on the proper execution of MGNREGS. The aim is to provide a minimum 100-day work period for all job card holders. However, that is rarely happening in this block, locals alleged. “Machines should not be used in MGNREGS projects. There is a need for a high-level probe into such irregularities.

Action must be taken against those who are blatantly violating rules by using machines,” stated locals including Kailash Chandi, Abhimanyu Sarangi, and Rabi Mishra. Bhatt meanwhile feigned ignorance when informed that there was a job card in his name. When contacted, BDO Haladhar Sabar said that the matter will be investigated and proper action will be taken.