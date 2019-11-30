Joda: Upset over lack of job opportunities in mines and mineral transportation sectors, hundreds of people from Jurudi, Jananga and Jalhari panchayats under Joda block in Keonjhar district staged protests and submitted a memorandum to Jajang mining firm Friday.

They took out a rally over the issue and warned of agitation if their demands are not met within three days.

Locals affiliated to Jajajng Marangburu Development Committee alleged that local mining firms have engaged some influential people from outside the state in the mineral extraction and transportation works.

They have neglected creation of jobs for local people, the locals alleged. They said the companies are not giving them work though they have long been demanding it.

They lamented, “The result is that thousands of people were jobless. We have to move from pillar to post doing odd jobs while people of the other states get job opportunities here.”

Committee members — Sanjay barik, Pradip Mahakud, Narendra Munda, Ghasiram Majhi, Sabita Nayak and Sulochana Nayak– pointed out that despite repeated protests and reminders, the companies have turned a deaf ear to the demands of locals. They also accused the companies of suppressing public voice with the help of the administration and police.