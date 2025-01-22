Bengaluru: India’s hiring activity saw a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in December, with recruitment growing 12 per cent over the past six months, according to a report released Wednesday by foundit, a jobs and talent platform.

The artificial intelligence (AI) job market stood out, registering a 42 per cent growth over the past two years. Projections for 2025 indicate an additional 14 per cent rise, highlighting AI’s evolution from a niche skill to a core economic driver.

“The growth in hiring activity across sectors underscores the resilience, adaptability, and dynamism of India’s job market,” said V Suresh, CEO of foundit. He added that the surge in AI hiring reflects a paradigm shift where AI is becoming an integral component of India’s workforce.

In December alone, job demand rose by 5 per cent month-on-month (MoM), with the hiring index reaching 334. This steady progress reflects increasing business confidence and economic momentum. Over the past three months, hiring activity grew by 8 per cent, demonstrating sustained economic recovery and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Among sectors, consumer electronics (60 per cent), manufacturing (57 per cent), and construction and engineering (57 per cent) recorded the highest annual growth. The medical sector also experienced notable growth, with a 44 per cent year-on-year rise driven by demand in telemedicine, diagnostics, and specialised nursing roles. Health tech positions like healthcare analysts grew by 12 per cent.

Geographically, Coimbatore led with a 58 per cent year-on-year increase in hiring, followed by Bengaluru (41 per cent) and Chennai (37 per cent).

The report underscores India’s commitment to fostering long-term employment opportunities through strategic initiatives and its focus on sustainable job market growth.

PNN & Agencies