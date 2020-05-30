Joda: The BDO of Joda block in Keonjhar district was accused of misbehaving with women members of an SHG after the latter were called to the office for passage of a bill for sattu supply to Anganwadi centres. A complaint in this regard was filed by Gayatri Mission Shakti Mahasangh at Joda police station Friday.

The complaint stated that Gayatri Mission Shakti Mahasangh has been providing sattu to 281 Anganwadi centres for last eight years.

BDO Jogeswar Nayak also functions as the CDPO. It was alleged that since the day the BDO assumed charge as CDPO, he has been harassing the SHG members when it comes the passage of bills.

The BDO had called SHG members to come to his office in the evening and made obscene gestures at them, apart from misbehaving with them, the complaint said.

Over 15 members of the SHG including Pakanjini Barik, Hemabati Barik, Padmavati Behera, Juli Nayak, Laxmi Das, Lina Palei and Sandhyarani Barik gathered at the police station, seeking justice.

When reporters tried to seek the reaction of the BDO, he refused to give any comment.

Barbil SDPO Satya Bikash Bhuyan and Joda IIC Raisen Murmu confirmed that a complaint was filed in this regard. The SDPO said that the matter will be investigated.

