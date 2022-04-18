Joda: Joda police arrested 11 persons belonging to two warring groups who were involved in the communal clash in the mining town and produced them in court Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Rakesh Mohanty, Mukesh Barik, Aman Karua, Naresh Mahakud, Chandan Gupta, Biswajit Sharma, Md Waquil, Md Dilsad Alam, Md Babu, Md Mudasar Anari and Md Iqbal.

Notably, the situation in Joda town turned tense following the clash April 11. As tension flared up, both the groups started hurling stones and glass bottles at each other. The situation was diffused to some extent after police resorted to blank firing to disperse the warring groups.

The district administration imposed Section 144 in the town to check any further escalation. The clashes erupted over hoisting the saffron flag on Ram Navami at a temple located in a Muslim-dominated area in Joda. Several police personnel and scribes sustained injuries while many houses and vehicles were vandalised during the violence.

Following the incident, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Champua Sub-Collector Pratap Pritimaya, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Himansu Bhusan Behera, and other officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Armed police force was also deployed at the site.