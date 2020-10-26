Washington: New tracker polls have revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading against US President Donald Trump in the two battleground states of Florida and North Carolina.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Florida by 49.02 per cent of the votes, while his then Democratic rival Hillary Clinton came in close with 47.82 per cent of the ballots.

Trump also won North Carolina with 49.83 per cent of the votes, while Clinton garnered 46.17 per cent.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker polls released Sunday showed Biden having a 50-48 edge over Trump in Florida and a 51-47 advantage in North Carolina, reports The Hill news website.

In the two states, a majority (61 per cent) of those who have already cast their ballots in early voting said they voted for Biden.

The President meanwhile, had majority support among the registered voters who are yet to cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, the latest Quinnipiac University poll national released on October 23 showed Biden with a 10-point advantage, and a RealClearPolitics polling average revealed that the former Vice President was leading by 8.1 percentage points.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released October 21, Biden was in the lead with support from 49 per cent of registered voters, while Trump had the backing of 45 per cent, The Hill news agency reported.

IANS