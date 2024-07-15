Bhubaneswar: In the wake of fire mishaps in two private hospitals in Cuttack Saturday, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has issued directions for formation of a joint task force to conduct periodical audit of fire and electrical safety in all hospitals and nursing homes within its jurisdiction, a release from Health and Family Welfare department said Sunday.

The task force will comprise officials of Health and Home departments and Electrical Inspectors in municipal corporations and districts, the release said.

According to sources, for the health facilities under the municipal corporation, the task force will consist of the municipal commissioner as chairman, superintendent or deputy superintendent of police, directors of Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital or Rourkela General Hospital, Chief District Medical Officer and Public Health Officer, Fire officer, additional chief engineer-cum- electrical inspector.

Similarly for the districts, the task force will comprise district Collectors, superintendent of security, chief district medical and public health officer, assistant Fire officer and superintendent Engineer-cum-Deputy Electrical Inspector as members.

The Health Department will provide a list of hospitals and nursing to the corporations and district administration. The release stated that the task force will carry out the periodical audit and maintain a record of it.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department Sunday suspended the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) license of Trisha Hospital where fire incident occurred, Saturday.

In a letter to the hospital by the chief executive officer of State Health Assurance Society Brundha D said, “It is to inform you that the pending enquiry by Health and Family Welfare department and Fire department, the empanelment of Trisha Hospital under BSKY is hereby suspended due to the fire incident at the hospital.”

At least 32 patients, including 18 newborn babies were evacuated after the fire broke out at Radha Raman Hospital in Purighat area and the smoke later spread to Trisha Hospital.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered a probe into the incident and assured that all medical expenses of the injured patients will be taken care of by the government. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited Sishu Bhawan and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and interacted with the patients and their families who were shifted after the fire broke out.

Arindam Ganguly, OP