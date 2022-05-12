Amman: Jordan has urged for a just, transparent and immediate investigation into the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to hold perpetrators accountable.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Wednesday described the killing as a “heinous crime and a flagrant attack on press freedom” during a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, according to a statement by Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Haitham Abu Al-Foul condemned the targeting of journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying the crime violated international humanitarian law and international conventions and norms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Abu Akleh was shot by the Israeli troops in the northern occupied West Bank Wednesday morning while covering an Israeli military raid and died shortly after.

Israeli Army said it has launched an investigation into the incident.