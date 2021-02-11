London: Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were Thursday named in a 16-member England squad. The England squad will be playing five T20 Internationals against India. The games will be played in Ahmedabad March 12 to 20. Jos Buttler has gone back home after the opening Test against India. England won the first game by 227 runswhile Bairstow has been rested for the first two five-day matches of the four-match series as part of England’s rotational policy.

Also coming back is IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Sam Curran, who was rested for the Test series.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer play white-ball games. However, Jofra Archer will be available for the five-match series, which means he might be rested at some point during the ongoing Test rubber.

The squad also has latest T20 dasher Dawid Malan, who, according to many, could be a hot pick at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai. The squad for the three ODIs that follow the series will be announced later.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan,, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.